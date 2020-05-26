Have to live with virus, find ways to market and sell products: Fujifilm India

We have to live with this virus and find different ways to market and sell products. Before covid-19 we were doing exhibitions and workshops with customers. Now we are doing them virtually through social media channels. On Instagram we call professional photographers for Q&A session with public, onYoutube we have Pathshala sessions, a form of digital workshop, where we show camera features and educate people on how to shoot. The only thing missing is the touch and trial of products and for that we are asking channel partners to provide product demo to customers at their homes if they don’t want to come to stores. We have been getting 800-1,000 people in our Pathshala sessions, which is a lot more than what we used to get in offline workshops.