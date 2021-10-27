Mumbai: Samara Capital, Havells Family Investment Office, and Godrej Family Investment Office have come together to set up Marengo Asia Healthcare, a platform that will run multispecialty hospital chains.

The platform will focus on creating clinical partnerships to bring global expertise and enhance patient experience. A team of professionals will manage the platform led by Dr Raajiv Singhal who has over 25 years of global healthcare experience.

“The platform commits to deploy sizeable pool of capital in investing and partnering with hospitals in India. Marengo Asia Healthcare stands committed to bringing in highest level of ESG standards and making a positive difference in the healthcare sector," said Abhishek Kabra, managing director, Samara Capital.

Samara Capital is an India-focused investment firm. Since its inception in 2007, it has invested over $1.5 billion across multiple investments in companies spanning consumer products and retail, healthcare and pharma, business services and banking & financial services. Samara Capital’s few investments in the healthcare sector includes companies such as Thyrocare, AIG Hospital and Sahajanand Medical Technologies.

Dr. Raajiv Singhal, founding member & managing director, Marengo Asia Healthcare said “Our endeavour is to create a platform with ‘Patient First’ approach in which all decisions are taken keeping the patient in the centre, while bringing the latest medical and technological advances to the patient. Marengo Asia Healthcare will be a preferred place of working for all professionals, both medical and non-medical, who are committed to the principle of ‘Patient First’."

An alumni of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune with extensive experience of over 25 years in the healthcare industry, Singhal has headed prestigious hospitals like Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Delhi, Care Group of hospitals Hyderabad and worked with one-billion dollar impact investing emerging market PE fund focused on Asia and African markets. He has served on boards of hospitals across Asia/Africa, India, Bangladesh and, South Africa.

