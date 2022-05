Noida-based home appliances company, Havells India records double-digit growth in its topline and bottom-line for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22).

The company posted a standalone PAT of ₹352.95 crore in Q4FY22 rising by 16.77% from ₹302.27 crore for the same quarter last year. Q4 PAT grew by 15.37% from a profit of ₹305.92 crore witnessed in the preceding quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations registered a robust growth of 32.6% to ₹4,417.05 crore in Q4FY22 compared to ₹3,331.19 crore a year ago same period. Revenue jumped by 20.94% from ₹3,652.25 crore in Q3FY22. Cable, Lloyd consumer, and Electrical Consumer Durables business witnessed strong growth in the quarter.

On segment-wise performance, cable business revenue jumped to ₹1,488.10 crore in Q4FY22 versus ₹1,029.20 crore in Q4FY21, while electrical consumer durables business revenue climbed to ₹869.82 crore in Q4FY22 against ₹712.38 crore of Q4FY21. Lloyd Consumer business revenue surges to ₹959.19 crore against ₹590.57 crore in Q4FY21.

For the full year FY22, standalone net profit advanced to ₹1,194.73 crore versus ₹1,039.64 crore in FY21. Meanwhile, revenue rises to a stellar ₹13,888.53 crore against ₹10,427.92 crore in FY21.

On a consolidated basis, Q4 PAT stood at ₹352.48 crore versus ₹303.83 crore of Q4FY21, while revenue came in at ₹4.426.26 crore against ₹3.339.21 crore of Q4FY21.

Havells board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹4.5 per equity share of Re 1 each in addition to the Interim Dividend of ₹3 per equity share Re 1 each already paid in October 2021, amounting to a total dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share i.e. 750% for the financial year 2021-22.

On Thursday, Havells shares traded steadily. At around 2.34 pm, the shares were performing at ₹1253.95 apiece marginally up. The shares had touched an intraday high of ₹1283.40 apiece on BSE that were near the 52-week high of ₹1,503.70 apiece.