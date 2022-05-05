Havells India Q4FY22: Standalone PAT rises nearly 17% YoY, dividend declared

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company posted a standalone PAT of ₹352.95 crore in Q4FY22 rising by 16.77% from ₹302.27 crore for the same quarter last year. Q4 PAT grew by 15.37% from a profit of ₹305.92 crore witnessed in the preceding quarter.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Noida-based home appliances company, Havells India records double-digit growth in its topline and bottom-line for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Noida-based home appliances company, Havells India records double-digit growth in its topline and bottom-line for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22).
The company posted a standalone PAT of ₹352.95 crore in Q4FY22 rising by 16.77% from ₹302.27 crore for the same quarter last year. Q4 PAT grew by 15.37% from a profit of ₹305.92 crore witnessed in the preceding quarter.
The company posted a standalone PAT of ₹352.95 crore in Q4FY22 rising by 16.77% from ₹302.27 crore for the same quarter last year. Q4 PAT grew by 15.37% from a profit of ₹305.92 crore witnessed in the preceding quarter.
Standalone revenue from operations registered a robust growth of 32.6% to ₹4,417.05 crore in Q4FY22 compared to ₹3,331.19 crore a year ago same period. Revenue jumped by 20.94% from ₹3,652.25 crore in Q3FY22. Cable, Lloyd consumer, and Electrical Consumer Durables business witnessed strong growth in the quarter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On segment-wise performance, cable business revenue jumped to ₹1,488.10 crore in Q4FY22 versus ₹1,029.20 crore in Q4FY21, while electrical consumer durables business revenue climbed to ₹869.82 crore in Q4FY22 against ₹712.38 crore of Q4FY21. Lloyd Consumer business revenue surges to ₹959.19 crore against ₹590.57 crore in Q4FY21.
For the full year FY22, standalone net profit advanced to ₹1,194.73 crore versus ₹1,039.64 crore in FY21. Meanwhile, revenue rises to a stellar ₹13,888.53 crore against ₹10,427.92 crore in FY21.
On a consolidated basis, Q4 PAT stood at ₹352.48 crore versus ₹303.83 crore of Q4FY21, while revenue came in at ₹4.426.26 crore against ₹3.339.21 crore of Q4FY21.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Havells board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹4.5 per equity share of Re 1 each in addition to the Interim Dividend of ₹3 per equity share Re 1 each already paid in October 2021, amounting to a total dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share i.e. 750% for the financial year 2021-22.
On Thursday, Havells shares traded steadily. At around 2.34 pm, the shares were performing at ₹1253.95 apiece marginally up. The shares had touched an intraday high of ₹1283.40 apiece on BSE that were near the 52-week high of ₹1,503.70 apiece.