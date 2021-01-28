OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Havells India takes some land on long term lease in Andhra for 39 cr
Last week, Havells India reported a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹350.14 cr
Last week, Havells India reported a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to 350.14 cr

Havells India takes some land on long term lease in Andhra for 39 cr

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 03:03 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The land may be used for future capacity expansion, says company

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Thursday said it has taken some land on long term lease in Andhra Pradesh at tentative investment of 39 crore.

"It is hereby informed that the Company viz. Havells India Limited has taken land measuring 45.58 acres on long term lease for 99 years, at Sri city, Chittoor District in the state of Andhra Pradesh at tentative investment of 39 crore. The land may be used for future capacity expansion," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

On Thursday at 3 pm, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 6% higher at 1,183

Last week, Havells India Ltd reported a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to 350.14 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent to 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Havells' total expenses were at 2,744.72 crore as against 2,064.24 crore, up 32.96 per cent.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout