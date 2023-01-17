Havmor Ice Cream to invest 450 crore to ramp up capacity in India

As part of the investment, Havmor Ice Cream will set up a new manufacturing facility at MIDC Talegaon, Pune, which will be the brand’s first ever Korean technology-based facility in India.
New Delhi: Havmor Ice Cream, a subsidiary of the South Korean company Lotte Confectionary Ltd., on Tuesday said it is set to invest ₹450 crore over a five-year period to ramp up capacity in the country.
As part of the investment, Havmor Ice Cream will set up a new manufacturing facility at MIDC Talegaon, Pune. This facility will be the brand’s first ever Korean technology-based facility in India. The facility that will be fully functional in 2024, will be made on a total area of 60,000 sq m leased from MIDC; it will “significantly" ramp up the company’s production capacity.
To be sure, in December 2017, Lotte Confectionery acquired Havmor Ice Cream for ₹1,000 crore. Havmor Ice Cream is present in over 20 states and operates 216 exclusive ice cream parlours in India. Lotte sells the popular Choco Pie apart from other confectionery and chocolate brands.
“Lotte sees India as a strategic market and this investment decision demonstrates the confidence that the group has on the growth opportunity India has to offer," said Komal Anand, managing director, Havmor Ice Cream.
The Pune facility will help the company expand its market share in South India as well as expand presence in western parts of the country. The facility will be an addition to Havmor Ice Cream’s existing manufacturing units in Ahmedabad and Faridabad.
India is an important market for Lotte, said Choi, Chief Globalization Officer, Lotte Confectionery Korea.
“We are very excited to announce our first ever ice cream facility built with Korean expertise in manufacturing, supply chain metrics & processing in India. The new plant will be instrumental in strengthening and growing the brand’s reach in India," he said.
With the new facility, Havmor Ice Cream will generate employment opportunities for 1,000 people from the communities around.
Havmor, sells a range of ice-cream in over 20 states, with a network of over 60,000 dealers and 216 flagship parlors.