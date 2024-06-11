Indian counterpart of Hari Tibrewala’s plan to buy a broking firm dashed
In March, the ED labelled Tibrewala a ‘hawala operator,’ saying he had used several entities to launder illicit money made from the betting app into buying stocks in India.
Suraj Chokhani had planned to buy the Delhi-based brokerage. The ED refers to Chokhani as Tibrewala’s Indian counterpart.
BENGALURU/MUMBAI: The planned acquisition of a Delhi-based brokerage firm by the Indian counterpart of Hari Shankar Tibrewala, allegedly the mastermind behind the Mahadev Online betting scandal, has collapsed. The proposed buyer acknowledged for the first time that the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate has rendered his firm unfit to run a broking business.