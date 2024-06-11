Indian counterpart of Hari Tibrewala’s plan to buy a broking firm dashed

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: The planned acquisition of a Delhi-based brokerage firm by the Indian counterpart of Hari Shankar Tibrewala, allegedly the mastermind behind the Mahadev Online betting scandal, has collapsed. The proposed buyer acknowledged for the first time that the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate has rendered his firm unfit to run a broking business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In March, BLB Ltd, a Kolkata-based firm that buys and sells shares, exposed 13 entities, including Dream Achiever Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd (DACSP), linked to Tibrewala and accused of small-cap stock fraud. The ED's actions have significantly impacted the deal.

Read This: Anatomy of a smallcap stock scam "[D]ue to intervening circumstances, including the orders passed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Section 17(1-A) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, freezing DACSP's properties, investments, balances, equity shares, securities, F2O, and demat accounts, and the prohibition on the transfer of any assets without prior permission from the ED, DACSP has been incapacitated from conducting the transaction as envisaged," Sarbani Bhagat, a director at Dream Achiever Consultancy, wrote in a letter dated 10 June to BLB promoter Brij Rattan Bagri, who had agreed to sell his stake in the brokerage to DACSP.

Bhagat further explained that these legal impediments have prevented DACSP from obtaining necessary approvals from stock exchanges and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), as the company no longer meets the criteria required to run a broking business.

The intervening circumstances have frustrated the economic activity intended by the Agreement, Bhagat added, preventing DACSP from fulfilling its obligations within the mandatory timeline of 150 days, which is soon to lapse on 15 June 2024.

"We regretfully inform you that we are constrained to terminate the Agreement and will be applying to SEBI to seek withdrawal of the open offer," he wrote.

More Here: The curious case of UAE-based funds in India's small-cap bubble BLB promoter Brij Rattan Bagri and his family had on 17 January agreed to sell their 36.84% stake in the Delhi-based company to DACSP, which already owned 8.45% in it. Consequently, an open offer was triggered, under which Dream Achiever Consultancy was to buy an additional 26% shares in BLB.

Suraj Chokhani, a Kolkata-based resident, and whom the ED refers to as Tibrewala’s Indian counterpart, had made an open offer in January. He was expecting to spend ₹31 crore.

On 8 March, the ED labelled Tibrewala a 'hawala operator,' saying he had used several entities to launder illicit money made from the betting app into buying stocks in India. The ED also seized the assets of 13 companies believed to be vehicles for laundering illicit money from the betting app. Chokhani owns eight of these companies, according to documents reviewed by Mint.

Bagri’s plan to exit the company, founded by his father Babu Lal Bagri in 1965, for ₹43.81 crore appeared dashed after ED arrested Chokhani on 8 March. The company informed the exchanges same day about Chokhani's arrest.

"The acquirer is under a regulatory cloud and has conveyed his inability to complete the transaction and is entitled to cancel the Share sale and purchase agreement. The seller has no option but to scout for another acquirer," said Chirag M. Shah, counsel - Securities Law, Arbitrator.

Shares of BLB, which traded at ₹21.75 apiece at the end of March 2023, had jumped to ₹52.55 a share by 29 February this year. BLB shares ended at ₹18.20 apiece on Tuesday.

BLB has informed the exchanges that Bagri would seek legal advice after Dream Achiever informed the company of ending the proposed decision to buy the company.

