HBO cuts about 70 staffers as parent looks to trim costs
- Most layoffs are at company’s HBO Max streaming service
HBO is laying off about 14% of its workforce, people familiar with the matter said, the latest move in a broader round of cost-cutting by the new leadership at parent Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.
Of the 70 jobs being cut, the bulk are at HBO Max, the company’s main direct-to-consumer streaming service that launched in 2020, the people said.
The HBO Max units in charge of reality shows and documentaries will be affected, as well as the one responsible for family entertainment, they said. HBO Max’s casting unit will be dissolved, and the team in charge of buying old content for the service will be greatly reduced, they said.
The layoffs come as part of a broader overhaul of the entertainment conglomerate since new management—headed by Chief Executive David Zaslav—took control of the media giant last spring, after AT&T Inc. spun off its WarnerMedia unit and Discovery merged with it.
Mr. Zaslav has acted swiftly since taking over in April. That included pulling the plug on CNN+ days into the job—and just weeks after the streaming service’s launch—as well as canceling movies and shows that had been approved by previous leadership.
Earlier this month, Mr. Zaslav’s team made the unusual decision to pull the plug on the nearly completed superhero movie “Batgirl" that was made exclusively for HBO Max, stunning the creative community. The company also killed the animated HBO Max original movie “Scoob! Holiday Haunt."
Warner Bros. Discovery is also working to combine its two main streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+. The company earlier this month said the new, combined subscription platform would be rolled out starting in the U.S. next summer.
Much of the HBO Max programming leadership team will remain intact, the people said. Sarah Aubrey will continue to oversee dramas for HBO Max and will take on additional duties in international programming strategy, they said.
Warner Bros. Discovery has already indicated it is cutting original programming at its cable networks TBS and TNT. Programming budgets at the Discovery networks are also being scrutinized, according to people close to that unit.
With about $53 billion in debt and a promise to investors to find $3 billion in cost savings, the company is planning more layoffs, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.
The company is also facing a decline in ad revenue. During the company’s earnings call earlier, Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said Warner Bros. Discovery adjusted its financial outlook for both 2022 and 2023 in part due to the diminished expectations for advertising revenue.
“2022 will clearly be a transition year," Mr. Wiedenfels said. The company expects third-quarter global advertising sales to decline “by high-single to low-double digits," he said.
