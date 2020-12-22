HC allows Amazon to oppose FRL-RIL deal

The Future group firm contended that Amazon was misusing the interim order passed by an emergency arbitrator of the tribunal on 25 October. The interim award barred Future Retail from taking “any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities" to secure any funding from a restricted party. On Monday, the high court said the rights granted to Amazon in the two shareholders’ agreements (with Future Coupons and Future Retail) are prima facie disproportionate to the actual shareholding of Amazon and by “camouflaging of words" the extensive rights held by Amazon cannot be masked as mere protective rights so as to fall beyond the test of “control". The court said Amazon is not only safeguarding its investments by creating protective rights but also creating pre-emptive rights in anticipation of a change in law to permit it to raise its shareholding in Future Retail. The court declined to grant Future Retail’s plea for an interim injunction to stop Amazon from approaching regulators, stating that Amazon can approach competent authorities such as Sebi and CCI.