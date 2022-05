The FIR was filed after a Palghar magistrate’s 7 April, 2021 order based on a complaint by Ashutosh Kamble, a shareholder of Indiabulls Housing Finance, accusing the company’s promoters and directors of siphoning off funds and engaging in accounting irregularities. Kamble claimed in his complaint to the magistrate that between 2014 and 2020, he suffered a devaluation of his shares as a result of alleged misdealing by IHFL.