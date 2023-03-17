HC asks Delhi govt, Centre to help DMRC pay RInfra1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:21 PM IST
The high court added that if the Centre and the Delhi government decline the request, the Centre should repatriate all funds received by it from the Delhi Metro after 10 March 2022. Upon receipt of the money, the Delhi Metro shall transfer the dues to Reliance Infrastructure
The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Centre and the Delhi government to immediately address Delhi Metro Rail Corp.’s (DMRC) request to extend sovereign guarantee, or interest-free debt, to help clear arbitral award dues to Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express.
