HC asks Delhi govt, Centre to help DMRC pay RInfra

“The decision be taken within a period of two weeks from today. If permission is accorded to the DMRC in respect of either of the two modes as suggested by it, it shall proceed to deposit the entire amount payable under the award along with up-to-date interest in terms thereof within one month," said a bench led by Justice Yashwant Varma. Delhi Airport Metro Express, a unit of Reliance Infrastructure, appro-ached the court to recover unpaid arbitral award dues of ₹7,200 crore from DMRC.