Home / Companies / News /  HC asks Dish TV to file reply to Yes Bank's plea in EGM case

HC asks Dish TV to file reply to Yes Bank’s plea in EGM case

Yes Bank’s move, seeking the removal of Jawahar Goel as the managing director, was also supported by 78.9% of the company’s shareholders.
1 min read . 01:27 AM ISTPriyanka Gawande

  In a plea filed on Monday, Yes Bank had sought the high court's direction to the Mumbai bench of NCLT to consider the private lender's application expeditiously

MUMBAI :The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked Dish TV India to file a reply to a petition filed by its largest shareholder, Yes Bank, urging the firm to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

In a plea filed on Monday, Yes Bank had sought the high court’s direction to the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to consider the private lender’s application expeditiously. Yes Bank, which owns 24.78% in Dish TV, had moved the NCLT in November 2021.

The bank had initiated legal proceedings following allegations of irregularities in corporate governance issues at Dish TV and had recommended the names of seven directors for a complete reconstitution of the company’s board.

The tribunal, however, did not pass an order on the matter for over five months, prompting Yes Bank to approach the high court, which will hear the matter on 3 October.

Yes Bank’s move, seeking the removal of Jawahar Goel as the managing director, was also supported by 78.9% of the company’s shareholders.

This will pave the way for Yes Bank to become a part of Dish TV’s board. On Monday, Dish TV informed the exchanges that Goel has put in his resignation.

