NEW DELHI : Delhi High court on Wednesday directed the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain status quo with regard to accounts of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications (RCom), Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel.

Delhi High court on Wednesday directed the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain status quo with regard to accounts of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications (RCom), Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel.

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

The petitioner argued that the circular violates of principles of natural justice without granting the parties any opportunity to be heard.

In view of the orders passed earlier by the high court in similar matters, Justice Prateek Jalan directed State Bank of India to “maintain status quo till next date of hearing" with regard to the accounts of the three companies.

The court while issuing notice on the petition sought response from the parties, and listed the matter for hearing on 13 January.

The court further granted State Bank of India the liberty to take any steps in the nature of an investigation/file any complaint proceedings independent of the order declaring the accounts as “fraud account."

PTI contributed to this story.