HC directs RBI to consider JSPL plea to remit $300 mn to its subsidiary JSPML

“... I may note that there is not even a whisper anywhere that there is any attempt on the part of the petitioner to carry out an illegal transaction or that the proposed transactions are an attempt to siphon away funds out of India beyond the reach of law enforcing agencies. Clearly the rejection of the application of the petitioner on 30.12.2019 is illegal. It is also contrary to Regulation 9 of the 2004 Regulations. I accordingly quash the communication dated 30.12.2019. The matter is remanded back to RBI to reconsider the application made by the petitioner afresh as per law and in accordance with the principles noted above. Needful be done by RBI expeditiously", the court order reads.