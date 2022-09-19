HC grants ex-parte injunction to Indiamart in trademark infringement case

A bench led by Justice Pratibha Singh said, “Petitioner (Indiamart) has made out a prima facie case for ex parte ad interim injunction If the activities of defendant (Sameer Khan) are not nipped in the bud, irreparable injury would be caused not only to the company, but also to public at large that may be deceived by the fraudulent activities of defendant. Accordingly, defendant shall stand restrained from using the mark / name / domain name ‘INDIAMART’ or any other mark or name or domain name which is identical or confusingly / deceptively similar to the plaintiff’s mark ‘INDIAMART’."