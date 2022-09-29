HC grants statutory bail to two former NSE executives

“The concerned (CBI) Special Court can take cognisance only in respect of some of offences for which charge sheet was filed on 21 April but cannot take cognizance in respect of offence for which investigation is still pending and charge sheet is not filed. It is not permissible within mandate of legal provisions as contained in sections 173(2) and 167(2) to take cognizance in piecemeal or in parts. It would amount to negation of indefeasible right given to the accused under section 167(2) of the Code", the court said.