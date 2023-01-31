HC grants ten days to DMRC to find viable solution for repaying arbitral dues to Reliance Infra subsidiary
On 18 January, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had sought from its two main shareholders - the Delhi Government and the central government, an “interest free subordinate debt” worth ₹3,500 crore each to pay the unpaid arbitral award passed in favour of Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Metro Express Private Limited
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday acceding to the Attorney General of India’s request, granted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation a final opportunity for payment of arbitral award dues owed to Reliance Infrastructure.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×