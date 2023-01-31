HC grants ten days to DMRC to find viable solution for repaying arbitral dues to Reliance Infra subsidiary

A bench led by Justice Yashwant Varma said, “The Attorney general apprises the court that the avenues which were being thought of in order to resolve the impasse which stands created presently could not fructify. He pressed for the deferral of the proceedings to grant judgement debtor one last opportunity to explore all available possibilities of the manner in which the debt flowing from the award could be liquidated". The court has posted the matter for final hearing on 13 February.