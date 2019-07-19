HC issues permanent injunction against Lee Pharma in plea by Mankind Pharma

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has granted permanent injunction against Lee Pharmaceuticals, restraining it from infringing the copyright of Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Mankind Pharma had filed a suit for a permanent injunction restraining Lee Pharmaceuticals from using the content of its website. Mankind Pharma has various domain names registered in its name with the mark ‘Mankind’, with the main website being www.mankindpharma.com. The website by Lee Pharmaceuticals is allegedly a copy of Mankind Pharma’s website.

“…the Defendant is also restrained from passing off its business as being affiliated to that of the Plaintiff," said the order, which was passed on 12 July by a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh.

The pictures on Lee Pharma’s website shows that “defendant has unabashedly copied the Plaintiff’s website and its contents despite not having any rights in the same whatsoever. The Defendant, being in the same field as the Plaintiff i.e. pharmaceuticals and considering the nature of the online website use by customers and other members of the general public, there is bound to be deception", the order said.