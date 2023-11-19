HC issues stay order on Himachal govt's takeover of Oberoi Hotels’ resort
The Himachal Pradesh high court also ordered the state to refrain from interfering in the day-to-day management and possession of the hotel till further orders.
New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday evening issued a stay order on the state government's takeover of Oberoi Hotels-run resort, Wildflower Hall, in Shimla that was seized earlier in the day by the tourism department there, the company said in a BSE filing.