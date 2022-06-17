HC nixes Dish TV promoter plea against Yes Bank1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 10:59 PM IST
- World Crest sought permission to exercise voting rights in respect of the suit shares, or pledged shares under dispute, at the EGM.
Listen to this article
Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a petition by World Crest Advisors LLP, a Dish TV promoter group firm, asking the court to prevent Yes Bank from voting at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 24 June with regard to 440 million shares of the company.