The petitioner said that upon visiting the digital platforms of various companies' mobile app/website, it is evident that the products are offered for sale without adequate disclosure of information to the customers as per law.These companies are flagrantly flouting the government norms and not following the mandatory guidelines under Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules 2011 and Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules 2020 and thereby inducing the customers to buy products with inadequate information regarding the product, its price and the seller, the plea said.