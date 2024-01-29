HC orders WhatsApp to suspend accounts misusing Peak XV, Sequoia Capital names
The Delhi high court on Monday ordered messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram to suspend accounts misusing the names of Peak XV and Sequoia Capital to engage in fraudulent activities. The court also ordered the platforms to provide necessary details of the involved parties to help authorities in the ongoing investigations.