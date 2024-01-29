HC orders WhatsApp to suspend accounts misusing Peak XV, Sequoia Capital names

The Delhi high court on Monday ordered messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram to suspend accounts misusing the names of Peak XV and Sequoia Capital to engage in fraudulent activities. The court also ordered the platforms to provide necessary details of the involved parties to help authorities in the ongoing investigations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court also directed the electronics and information technology ministry and the telecom department to ensure all telecom and internet service providers permanently block/remove access to all the telephone numbers, websites and domain names that are engaging in the misusing of trademarks of the venture capital firms.

The court order came after Peak XV and Sequoia Capital filed separate lawsuits before the high court on 24 January after a series of online financial scams where scammers used the names of the venture capital firms to execute frauds amounting to several lakhs and crores, deceiving the public.

Sequoia is a venture capital firm headquartered in California and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) is a venture capital firm based in Bengaluru, investing across India and Southeast Asia. In June 2023, Sequoia Capital split into three, with the Indian arm assuming the identity of Peak XV Ventures.

The unknown persons offered trading and investment-related advice in the name of the two venture capital firms. In one instance, an application named 'Pak XV' attempted to pass-off Peak XV's brand and trademarks including reproducing content from the official website to operate their website and application that offered fake investment schemes. The perpetrators also impersonated employees of the firm to conduct webinars on stock trading tips, according to Peak XV.

"The perpetrators take aid of the firms' standing in the market to induce consumers into investing substantial amounts into their scheme. Unwary consumers are being drawn to impugned website and mobile application using "PEAK XV" trademarks, in an attempt to create a sense of association, when none exists," the court order read.

"By impersonating the company's personnel, the operators/ group admins of "Peak XV 1026" and "Peak XV" groups are attempting to give a semblance of legitimacy to the impugned actions and misleading the consumers to the impugned website and mobile application for trading/ investing in the given options."

In another instance, a WhatsApp group named John Analyst Group-303 was being managed by persons who identified themselves as Sequoia Capital Investors Advisors and Sequoia Capital BTC Trading Team, purportedly a part of the Sequoia Capital Group.

