HC quashes DGGI’s 21k cr tax demand from Gameskraft

HC quashes DGGI’s ₹21k cr tax demand from Gameskraft3 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Lawyers and gaming industry executives welcomed the verdict, stating that the ruling will serve as a precedent for online gaming startups across India and also as a reference point for the GST Council meeting next month.
NEW DELHI : The Karnataka High Court on Thursday overturned an order by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) imposing a ₹21,000 crore goods and services tax demand on Bengaluru-based Gameskraft, offering relief to online gaming firms.
