The Bombay High court has set aside the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 15 September order, suspending its Mulund unit licence for manufacturing sub-standard baby care powder. A detailed order, however, was still awaited on Wednesday.

“The FDA order dated September 15 stands quashed," the bench led by Justice Gautam Patel, and comprising Justice SG Dige, said, adding that J&J can sell baby powder by complying with all the latest standards set by the authorities.

J&J ad moved the high court to challenge an order of the FDA’s joint commissioner and licensing authority, cancelling its licence, effective 15 December.

“The particular action was needlessly delayed by two years. It’s too late to fall back on the example of a single batch sample taken in 2018, and not tested till 2019, and acted only in 2022, to justify the extreme action of stopping production of all batches of baby powder. We don’t believe impugned orders can be sustained," Justice Patel said.

The bench said that while 11 out of the 12 samples collected were tested, only two were found to be of sub-standard quality, but this not be the reason for revoking the company’s license. The FDA’s action was ‘extreme’, it added.

“Public purpose, welfare and consumer protection are at the heart of the law. There is a harsh delay. We find them to be unreasonable and for that reason arbitrary."

The court has asked J&J to recall products from the batch that did not comply with the regulations.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had pulled up the state government for the 2.5-year delay in taking action against Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd for the low-quality baby powder. The court had reserved its order in the matter for today.

In November, the court had allowed J&J to restart manufacturing of its baby powder.

product at its Mulund plant but has not allowed it to sell or distribute the baby powder, as earlier directed by the Maharashtra government, in its order.

Essentially, Maharashtra government by an order of 15 September 2022, ordered cancellation of cosmetic manufacturing license of J&Js Mulund facility for Johnson s baby powder. Thereafter, on 20 September 2022, the govt immediately, passed another order that directed the company to stop manufacturing and sale of the company’s baby powder at its Mulund facility.

Following a report by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which stated that the sample of baby powder produced at the company’s Mulund plant was “not of standard quality," the government cancelled the Mulund unit’s license citing “public interest."

As per the regulator, the baby powder was allegedly found to have high pH levels that would be harmful for the infants.

After the government’s 15 September order, the FDA revoked the licence, and the company was subsequently asked to remove the product’s inventory from the market.

During a random inspection in December 2018, the FDA collected samples of J&J’s talc-based baby powder from Pune and Nashik for a quality check. The Mulund plant sample was deemed to be “not of standard quality following which the company came under scanner by the regulator.

The matter has been disposed of by the high court on Wednesday.