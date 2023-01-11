HC quashes Maha FDA’s order against J&J1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:18 PM IST
The court has asked J&J to recall baby powder products from the batch that did not comply with the regulations
The court has asked J&J to recall baby powder products from the batch that did not comply with the regulations
The Bombay High court has set aside the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 15 September order, suspending its Mulund unit licence for manufacturing sub-standard baby care powder. A detailed order, however, was still awaited on Wednesday.