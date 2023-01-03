HC raps Maharashtra for 2-year delay in action against J&J

A bench of Justices G.S. Patel and S.G. Dige asked the counsel for the state government Milind More to explain why it took two years to cancel the company’s cosmetic manufacturing licence for the baby powder facility at Mulund in Maharashtra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“You are supposedly torch bearers of public health and this is your sense of urgency?" Justice Patel said: “If you are dealing with infant healthcare products we expect a response within 48 hours."
In response, more explained that the department could not take swift action due to covid, and give instructions on baby care product tests. The court was, however, not convinced with his reasoning.
In November, the Bombay High Court in its order allowed Johnson & Johnson to restart manufacturing of baby powder at its Mulund plant but did not allow it to sell or distribute the product, as directed by the Maharashtra government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following an FDA report saying that the sample of baby powder produced at Mulund was “not of standard quality," the government cancelled the unit’s license in “public interest" on 15 September. On 20th it passed another order directing the company to stop manufacturing and selling its baby powder.
After the government’s 15 September order, the FDA revoked the licence, and the company was asked to remove the product’s inventory from the market. Subsequently, the high court directed the samples to be sent to the Central Drug Testing Laboratory, west zone, FDA lab, and the Intertech Laboratory, and asked the labs to submit a report within one week.
During a random inspection in December 2018, the FDA collected samples of J&J’s talc-based baby powder product from Nashik and Pune for quality check.“The sample does not conform with IS 5339: 2004 (Second Revision Amendment No. 3) specification for skin powder for infants in the test pH," the test had concluded in 2019.
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.