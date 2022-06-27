HC rejects Adani plea against JNPA

This comes after Adani Ports had moved the court earlier in May. ‘We find no merit in the contentions urged on behalf of Adani Ports. Accordingly, the petition stands dismissed,’ said a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik
MUMBAI :The Bombay high court on Monday rejected Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s application that challenged the decision by the board of trustees, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), to disqualify its bid for upgrade of a container terminal in Navi Mumbai.
This comes after Adani Ports had moved the court earlier in May. “We find no merit in the contentions urged on behalf of Adani Ports. Accordingly, the petition stands dismissed," said a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik.
“The decision of JNPA to disqualify the petitioner after having once declared it as qualified, to our mind, conforms to the settled law that JNPA was bound by the tender terms and conditions, which amounts to a representation to the public, and that any deviation therefrom would have amounted to a fraud on public, unless JNPA reserved unto it a power of relaxation of an eligibility criterion," the bench ruled.
The court stated the case as unmeritorious and directed Adani Ports to pay ₹5 lakh to JNPA. The company has already paid ₹4.24 lakh with tender to JNPA and, thus, is expected to pay the remaining within a month.
The tender issued was a global invitation of Request For Qualification (RFQ) calling for applications from interested firms for upgrading, operating, maintenance and transfer of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal through a public-private partnership for a concession period of 30 years.
On May 3, JNPA eliminated the private firm from the competition to privatise the state-run port authority’s container handling facility. Based on JNPA’s terms and conditions in the tender document, any firm involved in contract termination at other ports will not be permitted to participate in the terminal privatisation bidding process. A segment of APSEZ’s contract to run a coal handling terminal at the Vishakapatnam Port Authority was cancelled in December 2020.
Adani Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd is part of Adani Ports.
The Adani group firm, however, said its exclusion from the JNPA contract procedure was unlawful and malafide. The board had come across an order by Andhra Pradesh High Court upholding the termination of the concession agreement by Vizag Port Trust.