HC rejects Adani plea against JNPA

“The decision of JNPA to disqualify the petitioner after having once declared it as qualified, to our mind, conforms to the settled law that JNPA was bound by the tender terms and conditions, which amounts to a representation to the public, and that any deviation therefrom would have amounted to a fraud on public, unless JNPA reserved unto it a power of relaxation of an eligibility criterion," the bench ruled.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}