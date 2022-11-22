HC rejects Future Group’s plea seeking termination of SIAC arbitration proceedings

Delhi HC rejects Future Group’s plea seeking termination of SIAC arbitration proceedings. (File Photo)

On the 17 November, the top court had made it clear that it will not allow stalling of arbitral proceedings pending before the SIAC pertaining to the ongoing legal tussle between US e-commerce major Amazon and the Future Group, saying the sanctity of such proceedings needed to be maintained.