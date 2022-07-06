HC upholds BEST’s call to disqualify TaMo’s bid for e-buses2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 01:44 AM IST
- Tata Motors had bid to supply electric buses for ₹2,450 cr
MUMBAI : The Bombay high court on Tuesday upheld Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) undertaking’s decision to disqualify Tata Motors’ bid from supplying electric buses worth ₹2,450 crore. A division bench of Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala and Justice M.J. Jamdar said, “Tata Motors was rightly disqualified. It is held that the decision of BEST to hold Evey Trans responsive is incorrect. Evey is also held non-responsive. BEST may, if required issue a fresh tender."