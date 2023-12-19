HC upholds dismissal of Max Health's plea against Care Hospitals sale

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld an arbitrator's ruling, dismissing Max Healthcare's plea to halt the sale of TPG-backed Care Hospitals to Blackstone Inc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A detailed order is awaited in the matter.

Max Healthcare approached the Bombay High Court after the court-appointed arbitrator, in a 19 July order, refused to grant relief to the healthcare firm.

In March, Max had signed a term sheet with Touch Healthcare to acquire Care Hospitals.

Care Hospitals is owned by Hyderabad-based Quality Care India Ltd, which in turn is owned by TPG Rise- managed Evercare Group Management and Touch Healthcare.

A claim was filed by Max on 27 April in the Bombay High Court to prevent the sale of Care Hospitals to a third party.

Max claimed that the term sheet granted it exclusivity in deal negotiations with Care until 12 April and that it had clauses binding on both parties. It said the owners of Care approached Blackstone on 11 April in violation of the agreement.

The healthcare firm stated that it had the right to make an offer till 12 April, but rival bidders were approached on 11 April. Aggrieved by the decision, Max approached the Bombay HC. It stated that even as Touch Healthcare had signed the term sheet, it still proceeded with Blackstone.

Max, while seeking a status quo, claimed that the term sheet had several clauses that were binding on both parties.

On May 3, the High Court, led by Justice Milind Jadhav, concluded that the preliminary agreement did not constitute a legally enforceable contract. The court held that the term sheet should be read in its entirety rather than in parts.

Subsequently, Justice Jadhav, refusing to delve into the merits of the case, referred the dispute to the court-appointed arbitrator, retired Justice SJ Kathawalla.

