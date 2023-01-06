HC upholds ruling on Gaja Trustee1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The high court has allowed enforcement of arbitration award worth ₹195 crore plus interest at 7.24% per annum from July 2017.
MUMBAI : The Madras High Court on Friday upheld an arbitration award passed in favour of Gaja Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) against SEPC Ltd (formerly Shriram EPC Ltd).