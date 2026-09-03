HCA Healthcare layoffs: Hospital cuts corporate and support jobs amid rising costs

HCA Healthcare has eliminated a “small percentage” of positions across its corporate office and support functions, the Nashville, Tennessee-based hospital operator confirmed to Becker’s on September 2.

The company did not disclose the exact number of jobs affected. HCA said the job cuts come as hospitals across the US face changes in healthcare policy, rising costs and an increase in uninsured patients.

“We have a responsibility to continually evaluate how we operate and deploy resources so HCA Healthcare remains strong and positioned to serve our patients and communities for the long term,” an HCA spokesperson said.

HCA cuts come after lower 2026 guidance The job reductions follow HCA's decision in July to lower its 2026 financial outlook.

The 190-hospital system narrowed its 2026 revenue forecast to $77 billion-$79.5 billion, compared with its previous projection of $76.5 billion-$80 billion.

HCA also lowered its expected net income to $6.3 billion-$6.7 billion, from an earlier forecast of $6.5 billion-$7 billion.

The company increased its estimate of the financial impact from Affordable Care Act-related changes to between $1 billion and $1.2 billion in 2026, up from its previous estimate of $600 million-$900 million.

HCA CEO Sam Hazen said in July that the company had adjusted its guidance to reflect the changing environment but remained confident in its ability to navigate the challenges while continuing investments in patient care and digital healthcare networks.

Affected employees to receive severance support HCA said employees affected by the cuts will receive support during the transition, including severance, recruitment assistance and outplacement services to help them find new jobs.

The company also said it continues to hire for positions across the country.

“At the same time, we continue to invest in our people and patient care and are hiring for roles across the country,” the spokesperson said.

HCA employs more than 320,000 people HCA Healthcare employs more than 320,000 people, according to its website.

Despite the workforce reductions, the company reported $2.5 billion in operating income and a 12.3% operating margin in the second quarter of 2026.

That compared with operating income of $2.4 billion and an operating margin of 13% in the same quarter a year earlier.