HCC Group to sell Baharampore-Farakka Highways to Cube Highways for 1,279 cr

NEW DELHI: HCC Group on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Cube Highways for sale of Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd (BFHL) at an enterprise value of ₹1,279 crore.

BFHL is a 101-km highway that forms part of National Highway-12 in West Bengal connecting Kolkata and the port of Haldia to north Bengal and northeastern states of India.

“HCC Group has signed binding terms with Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte Ltd (Cube Highways) for 100% sale of BFHL at an enterprise value of ₹1,279 crore, implying an equity valuation of ₹600 crore. In addition to the equity value, ₹200 crore of earnout is payable in May 2024 contingent on achieving revenue thresholds," HCC said.

HCC Concessions Ltd (HCON) will be entitled to a material revenue share for the life of the concession. HCON will be securitising part of these future BFHL receivables through a loan of up to ₹300 crore, resulting in total liquidity to the group of up to ₹900 crore, the company added.

BFHL has a balance concession period of 19 years. The transaction is subject to closing adjustments, customary due diligence, and approvals, including from the NHAI. The financial advisor for this transaction was Edelweiss Financial Services.

Baharampore-Farakka Highways is a special purpose vehicle of HCON which was incorporated on 11 March 2010, for design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) toll of the four-lane highway between Baharampore and Farakka section of NH-12 (earlier NH-34) in West Bengal under NHDP Phase III.

NHAI has granted a concession period of 25 years (extending to 30 years) to the company and BFHL commenced toll operations on 14 May 2014.

NH-12 provides north-south connectivity between the capital region or ports of Kolkata & Haldia to the northeastern states of India. The west side of the highway borders Bihar and Jharkhand and the eastern side runs parallel to the Bangladesh border, where considerable import and export of goods occurs.

NH-12 is the only viable route for commercial traffic over major rivers such as Bhagirathi, Ganga, Mahananda, and Nagri in the region. It also forms part of the critical route to neighboring Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

