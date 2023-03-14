HCC JV wins ₹3,681 cr Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail order; shares surge1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 04:26 PM IST
- In addition to constructing the station, the contract includes the building of a retrieval shaft on the eastern end for the removal of the tunnel boring machine, architectural finishing, MEP works, and testing and commissioning.
Mumbai: A joint venture of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd has won an order worth ₹3,681 crore from National High-Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL) for the construction of Bandra-Kurla Complex Station as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×