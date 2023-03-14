Mumbai: A joint venture of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd has won an order worth ₹3,681 crore from National High-Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL) for the construction of Bandra-Kurla Complex Station as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

Shares of HCC surged 4.2% to ₹14.95 apiece on the National Stock Exchange following the news of the order. The stock had touched a high of ₹15.40 apiece during the day.

The Bandra-Kurla Complex station is set to be the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, planned at a depth of approximately 24 meters below ground level. The station will have three floors and a cumulative floor area of approximately 2,00,000 square meters, with state-of-the-art amenities, including waiting areas, a business-class lounge, a nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, and information kiosks, the press release said.

The station's design will allow for ample space for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level, with dedicated skylight provisions made for natural lighting. The station will have six platforms, each approximately 414 meters long, capable of accommodating a 16-coach bullet train. The station will also be connected to the metro and road transport, making it easily accessible to commuters.

In addition to constructing the station, the contract includes the building of a retrieval shaft on the eastern end for the removal of the tunnel boring machine (TBM), architectural finishing, all MEP works, and testing and commissioning.