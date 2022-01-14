BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hungary-based Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services, for $42.5 million. The strategic acquisition is expected to bolster HCL’s capability in data-driven digital engineering and increase its presence in central and eastern Europe.

Starschema provides consulting, technology and managed services in data engineering to global 2,000 companies in the US and Europe. The acquisition is expected to get completed by March 2022.

"The acquisition combines Starschema’s high-value capabilities and data-focused expertise with HCL’s existing presence in industry segments undergoing data-driven transformation. In addition, HCL will strengthen its position in data engineering, which is an integral part of the company’s digital engineering capabilities and next-generation offerings," HCL said in a statement.

Over 200 engineers from Starschema will be part of HCL after the acquisition is over. Starschema clocked revenues of $13.6 million in calendar year 2020.

"Starschema will strengthen our data engineering capabilities, providing us with the ability to leverage its solutions and talent in Central and Eastern Europe," said Vijay Guntur, president, Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies.

“Starschema’s capabilities will further scale HCL’s data engineering competencies at our integrated delivery centres across the world. Engineering talent will continue to remain in high demand, and Starschema offers a specialized talent pool in a strategic growth area for HCL. Following the acquisition, HCL will be able to offer data engineering consulting and near-shore access to digital engineering services to a wide base of clients," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.