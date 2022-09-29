HCL acquires majority stake in edtech platform GUVI

HCL Corporation Director and Shiv Nadar Foundation Trustee, Shikhar Malhotra in a statement said, "HCL believes in the philosophy of multiplying the potential of not just individuals but communities at large. In line with the same belief, we are delighted to associate with GUVI to ensure that technology aspirants have ease of access to learning and upskilling via holistic courses in the native language," as reported by PTI.