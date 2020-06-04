HCL and Google Cloud expand partnership to digitally transform commerce

Noida-based technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) and Google Cloud on Thursday announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL's software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud. HCL Commerce is a leading, cloud-native Commerce platform used by businesses across multiple industries and around the world to drive more than $100 billion in annual client revenues.

“The HCL Google Cloud Business Unit is enabling product collaboration across HCL Software and Google Cloud. The launch of HCL Commerce on Google Cloud is the first among a number of planned joint offerings built around application modernization, data center and database value unlock." said Kalyan Kumar, CTO and corporate vice-president, HCL Technologies.

Google Cloud will be the preferred cloud platform for HCL Commerce, providing global, secure and elastic infrastructure to power businesses’ e-commerce strategies. Bringing HCL Commerce to Google Cloud will enable businesses to maintain their investments in HCL while also taking advantage of the global reach, security, and elasticity of Google Cloud. In addition, businesses across industries will be able to develop positive, data-driven customer experiences online by leveraging Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics.

“The collaboration between Google Cloud and HCL Commerce is helping customers rapidly execute their digital transformation strategy that is rooted in the new normal. With the support of our global implementation partner ecosystem, we can now deliver a proven, comprehensive commerce solution across all industries, handling the challenges of today and in the future," said Darren Oberst, corporate vice-president and head of HCL Software.

This announcement comes after HCL and Google Cloud announced the launch of HCL’s Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption worldwide in 2019. To support customers, HCL has established three dedicated Google Cloud Native Labs in New York, London and the New Delhi area. These labs provide business-focused design workshops to engage customers and develop IP and MVPs on Google Cloud across industries effectively and efficiently.

“We’re proud that Google Cloud infrastructure will power HCL Commerce, helping businesses leverage the elasticity and reliability of Google Cloud and ultimately delivering positive eCommerce experiences for customers around the world," said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice-president, global ecosystem at Google Cloud.

