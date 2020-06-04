HCL and Google Cloud expand partnership to digitally transform commerce

Google Cloud will be the preferred cloud platform for HCL Commerce, providing global, secure and elastic infrastructure to power businesses’ e-commerce strategies. Bringing HCL Commerce to Google Cloud will enable businesses to maintain their investments in HCL while also taking advantage of the global reach, security, and elasticity of Google Cloud. In addition, businesses across industries will be able to develop positive, data-driven customer experiences online by leveraging Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics.