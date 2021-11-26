BENGALURU: IT services major HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) has opened a new facility in Sri Lanka which will be its largest in the country, accommodating 4,000 employees.

Noida-based HCL entered Sri Lanka in 2020 with the aim of making it a global technology and IT services delivery hub for some of the largest corporations in the world.

From this new facility, HCL will provide IT services to global clients in the areas of digital applications and system integration services, product development and support, and infrastructure management services including digital workplace solutions.

“Sri Lanka is one of HCL’s key global delivery hubs and we are very excited to continue expanding our operations in the country with the opening of our new office here," said Prateek Aggarwal, chief financial officer, HCL Technologies.

HCL Technologies recently surpassed a milestone of recruiting more than 1,000 local employees in Sri Lanka, including fresh graduates and seasoned industry professionals.

