Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  HCL expands delivery hub in Sri Lanka with new facility

HCL expands delivery hub in Sri Lanka with new facility

Noida-based HCL entered Sri Lanka in 2020.
1 min read . 12:13 PM IST Livemint

  • HCL Technologies recently surpassed a milestone of recruiting more than 1,000 local employees in Sri Lanka, including fresh graduates and seasoned industry professionals

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU: IT services major HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) has opened a new facility in Sri Lanka which will be its largest in the country, accommodating 4,000 employees.

BENGALURU: IT services major HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) has opened a new facility in Sri Lanka which will be its largest in the country, accommodating 4,000 employees.

Noida-based HCL entered Sri Lanka in 2020 with the aim of making it a global technology and IT services delivery hub for some of the largest corporations in the world.

Noida-based HCL entered Sri Lanka in 2020 with the aim of making it a global technology and IT services delivery hub for some of the largest corporations in the world.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

From this new facility, HCL will provide IT services to global clients in the areas of digital applications and system integration services, product development and support, and infrastructure management services including digital workplace solutions.

“Sri Lanka is one of HCL’s key global delivery hubs and we are very excited to continue expanding our operations in the country with the opening of our new office here," said Prateek Aggarwal, chief financial officer, HCL Technologies.

HCL Technologies recently surpassed a milestone of recruiting more than 1,000 local employees in Sri Lanka, including fresh graduates and seasoned industry professionals.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; ...

Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

Black Friday deals, now raining down at a sale event ne ...

Robots in the kitchen are cooking up a storm

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!