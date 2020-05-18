HCL launches virtual distributed agile framework to boost digital transformation

Amid the covid-19 pandemic, HCL Technologies on Monday launched a Virtual Distributed Agile framework to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation.

HCL’s Virtual Distributed Agile framework is an industry-leading Scale Distributed Agile framework and is capable of helping large enterprises ensure digital acceleration, even with remote enabled workforce and partner/vendor network to deliver on all essential Distributed Agile attributes – rapid decision making, strong collaboration, close knit and self-sufficient teams, and fast execution, the company said in a statement.

HCL has hence combined its deep experience of “scaled distributed agile" in large enterprises along with remote workforce management to create this virtual framework.

Based on the three key tenets of culture, alignment, and engineering-led execution, the Virtual Distributed Agile framework provides organizations with an experiential framework to build their virtual, distributed agile teams. The framework defines and accounts for all key aspects including people (skill, personal well-being), process (metrics, visibility), tools (communication and collaboration), and talent (upskilling, knowledge sharing and management), enabling a seamless transition to a model suitable for the new reality.

This virtual framework sets the stage for a future of permanent remote collaboration as the pandemic has forced most organizations to operate with a largely remote workforce and partner network. While physical proximity will either be unavailable or severely limited, the post-covid world will still necessitate enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

