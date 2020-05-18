HCL launches virtual distributed agile framework to boost digital transformation

Based on the three key tenets of culture, alignment, and engineering-led execution, the Virtual Distributed Agile framework provides organizations with an experiential framework to build their virtual, distributed agile teams. The framework defines and accounts for all key aspects including people (skill, personal well-being), process (metrics, visibility), tools (communication and collaboration), and talent (upskilling, knowledge sharing and management), enabling a seamless transition to a model suitable for the new reality.