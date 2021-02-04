HCL signs 5-year digital workplace services agreement with Airbus

HCL signs 5-year digital workplace services agreement with Airbus1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 06:44 PM IST
- HCL will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally
IT services major HCL Technologies today said it has signed a five-year Digital Workplace Services agreement with Airbus.
HCL will establish a modernized digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally. "HCL was selected as Airbus’ preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market," the company said in a statement.
Sapphire ventures raises $1.7 billion after year of big exits1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
HCL Technologies to hire 1,000 employees at Nagpur facility1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
Fare band for airlines will be done away as soon as normal operations resume: Civil Aviation Secy1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
Amazon opposing deal as Reliance is competitor: Future Retail to Delhi HC4 min read . 07:31 PM IST
HCL’s Fluid Workplace Model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus’ existing IT processes and optimization of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape.
“We’re delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey. The combination of HCL's scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT (Operational Technology) landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President (UK&I, France & Benelux) Sandeep Saxena said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.