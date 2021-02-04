OPEN APP
HCL signs 5-year digital workplace services agreement with Airbus
HCL’s margins were at a five-year high and like its peers this was largely on account of an increase in offshoring

HCL signs 5-year digital workplace services agreement with Airbus

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 06:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • HCL will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally

IT services major HCL Technologies today said it has signed a five-year Digital Workplace Services agreement with Airbus.

HCL will establish a modernized digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally. "HCL was selected as Airbus’ preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market," the company said in a statement.

HCL’s Fluid Workplace Model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus’ existing IT processes and optimization of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey. The combination of HCL's scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT (Operational Technology) landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President (UK&I, France & Benelux) Sandeep Saxena said.

