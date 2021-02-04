HCL signs five-year global deal with Airbus

NEW DELHI : Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL) on Thursday said that it has signed a five-year digital workplace services agreement with Airbus.

HCL will establish a modernized digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally, the company said.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

HCL was selected as Airbus’ preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market.

“We’re delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey. The combination of HCL’s scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences," said Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice President (UK&I, France & Benelux), HCL Technologies.

HCL’s Fluid Workplace Model which enables businesses to meet the challenges of remote working, will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will help simplify Airbus’ existing IT processes and optimization of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape.

This strategic transformation partnership will expand HCL’s global footprint. Over the last 5 years, HCL has been investing significantly in building its digital capabilities and winning major deals across the world.

The company's revenue crossed the $10 billion milestone in 2020, delivering 3.6% cent year-on-year growth in constant currency.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via