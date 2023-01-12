HCL Tech adds nearly 6,000 freshers in Q3, attrition rate at 21.7%

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) reported 19% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹4,096 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23) when compared with the same period last year. It was ₹3,442 crore in the same quarter (Q3FY22) of last year. While company's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 19.5% to ₹26,700 crore as against ₹22,331 crore in the year-ago period.