HCL Tech adds nearly 6,000 freshers in Q3, attrition rate at 21.7%

In Q3FY23, headcount rose by 2,945 employees taking the total headcount to 222,270
HCL Technologies added 5,892 freshers during the quarter ending December 30, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. The company's total employees count stood at 222,270 in the quarter under review.
Under the employees' count for December quarter, 207,920 employees belonged in the technical category while 14,350 employees in the sales and support category.
In Q3FY23, headcount rose by 2,945 employees from 219,325 count in Q2FY23.
For the quarter, HCL Tech's attrition (LTM) was at 21.7%, lower than the same September quarter of the fiscal year, where it stood at 23.8%.
Further, of the total headcount, 29.2% of the global employees are women.
The IT major had added 8,359 employees in the September quarter and had hired 10,339 freshers in the same quarter.
"We are committed to bringing together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress for clients in their digital transformation journeys. And we continue to execute our strategy by aligning to the highest standards of governance and transparency," said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech.
HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) reported 19% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹4,096 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23) when compared with the same period last year. It was ₹3,442 crore in the same quarter (Q3FY22) of last year. While company's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 19.5% to ₹26,700 crore as against ₹22,331 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board has approved an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share.
On Thursday, HCL Tech scrip closed 1.62% higher at ₹1,071.90 apiece on the BSE.
