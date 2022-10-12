HCL Tech adds over 10,000 freshers in Q2, attrition rate at 23.8%1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
HCL Technologies added 10,339 freshers during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The company's total employees count stood at 219,325 in the quarter under review.
Under the employees' count, as of September 30, 2022, 205,305 employees belonged in the technical category while 14,020 employees in the sales and support category.
In Q2FY23, headcount rose by 8,359 employees from 210,966,877 count in Q1FY23.
Further, of the total headcount, 29% of the global employees are women.
HCL Technologies on Wednesday reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,489 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2022. The company reported a profit of ₹3,259 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY22).
The company's board has also approved an interim dividend of ₹10 per share for the shareholders.
“Our new brand identity brings razor-sharp focus to our go-to-market strategy and execution capabilities to supercharge the digital transformation of our clients with the best of technology and people. With our differentiated portfolio, we are well-positioned to leverage the opportunities that lie ahead in the digital-first world," said Roshni Near Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Tech.
The company's scrip ended 1.39 per cent higher at ₹951.65 at BSE.