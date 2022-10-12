Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  HCL Tech adds over 10,000 freshers in Q2, attrition rate at 23.8%

HCL Tech adds over 10,000 freshers in Q2, attrition rate at 23.8%

1 min read . 04:45 PM ISTJyoti Banthia
HCL Technologies LTD (Photographer: Samyukta Lakshmi)

  • In Q2FY23, headcount rose by 8,359 employees from 210,966,877 count in Q1FY23

HCL Technologies added 10,339 freshers during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The company's total employees count stood at 219,325 in the quarter under review.

HCL Technologies added 10,339 freshers during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The company's total employees count stood at 219,325 in the quarter under review.

 Under the employees' count, as of September 30, 2022, 205,305 employees belonged in the technical category while 14,020 employees in the sales and support category.

 Under the employees' count, as of September 30, 2022, 205,305 employees belonged in the technical category while 14,020 employees in the sales and support category.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In Q2FY23, headcount rose by 8,359 employees from 210,966,877 count in Q1FY23.

For the quarter, HCL Tech's attrition (LTM) was at 23.8%, which remained the same as June quarter of the fiscal year. For the March quarter the attrition rate was at 21.9%

Further, of the total headcount, 29% of the global employees are women.

HCL Technologies on Wednesday reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at 3,489 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2022. The company reported a profit of 3,259 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY22).

The company's board has also approved an interim dividend of 10 per share for the shareholders.

“Our new brand identity brings razor-sharp focus to our go-to-market strategy and execution capabilities to supercharge the digital transformation of our clients with the best of technology and people. With our differentiated portfolio, we are well-positioned to leverage the opportunities that lie ahead in the digital-first world," said Roshni Near Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Tech.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company's scrip ended 1.39 per cent higher at 951.65 at BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP