HCL Tech adds over 6,000 freshers in Q1, attrition rate at 23.8%

HCL Technologies added more than 6,000 freshers during the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period. The company's total employees count stood at 210,966 in the quarter under review. HCL Tech's quarterly earnings was in line with analysts estimates. Under the employees' count, as of June 30, 2022, 197,226 employees belonged in the technical category while 13,740 employees in the sales and support category.

